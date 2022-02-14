Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Grows By 164.5%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,222,400 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the January 15th total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,224.0 days.
Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $$4.84 during trading on Monday. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.
About Kobe Steel
