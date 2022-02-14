Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Grows By 164.5%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,222,400 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the January 15th total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,224.0 days.

Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $$4.84 during trading on Monday. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

