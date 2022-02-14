Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Rises By 460.0%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Life Healthcare Group stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

