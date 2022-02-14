Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Rises By 124.6%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of LMGDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
About Lumina Gold
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumina Gold (LMGDF)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.