Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Rises By 124.6%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LMGDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

