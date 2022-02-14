Short Interest in MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Declines By 65.0%

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,382,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MSRT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 458,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. MassRoots has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
MassRoots Company Profile
