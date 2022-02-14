Short Interest in MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Declines By 65.0%

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,382,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSRT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 458,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. MassRoots has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

