Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Expands By 115.6%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the January 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

