Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Grows By 91.6%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the January 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the third quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NM stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.45. 2,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,217. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $54.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 933.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $168.45 million during the quarter.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

