Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Decreases By 51.4%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE NMI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,506. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
