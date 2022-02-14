Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Decreases By 51.4%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NMI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,506. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

