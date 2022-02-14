Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Increases By 520.0%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

