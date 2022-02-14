Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Increases By 520.0%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.35.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
