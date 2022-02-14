Short Interest in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Increases By 74.5%

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Park City Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCYG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Park City Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,768. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

