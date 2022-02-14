Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Increases By 136.3%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 136.3% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 506,616 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,275,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 687,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

