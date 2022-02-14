Short Interest in The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Grows By 493.3%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 493.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GYYMF opened at $3.65 on Monday. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.
The Gym Group Company Profile
