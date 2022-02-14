Short Interest in The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Grows By 493.3%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 493.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GYYMF opened at $3.65 on Monday. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

