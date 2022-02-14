Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Decreases By 47.0%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 714,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.3 days.

OTCMKTS TYEKF remained flat at $$10.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

