Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Decreases By 64.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of TKYMF remained flat at $$24.25 during trading hours on Monday. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.
Tokuyama Company Profile
