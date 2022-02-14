Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Decreases By 64.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TKYMF remained flat at $$24.25 during trading hours on Monday. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

