Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Increases By 115.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.91 and a 1-year high of $66.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

