Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Declines By 37.4%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.42. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth $60,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

