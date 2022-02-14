Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $77.38 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,384. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

