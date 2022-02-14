Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.46.

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

SIX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 79,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,383. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $592,941.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

