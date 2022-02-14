SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. 330,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkillSoft will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

