SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 124,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,983,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market cap of $862.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

