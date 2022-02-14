Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $41.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Cowen cut Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.17.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $39.49 on Thursday. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,570 shares of company stock worth $48,388,422 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.