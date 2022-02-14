Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Update

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,878. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.28.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

