SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. 993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 564,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92.
SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
