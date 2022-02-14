SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 142,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,264,962 shares.The stock last traded at $48.18 and had previously closed at $48.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

