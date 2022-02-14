Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.19 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.660-$1.710 EPS.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $11.32. 774,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,278.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 141,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

