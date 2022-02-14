SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $128.40. 166,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,806. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

