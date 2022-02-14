Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 5.49% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,567,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.0% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.70. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.85 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

