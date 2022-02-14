Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. Star Group has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.55 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 29.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

