Stealth (XST) One Day Volume Tops $2,267.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $2,267.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00015034 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008342 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

