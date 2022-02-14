Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

