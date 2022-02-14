Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $13,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CXDO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 13,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Crexendo alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.