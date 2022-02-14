Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $13,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CXDO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 13,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
