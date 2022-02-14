StockNews.com Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FFIV. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $195.82 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total value of $208,379.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,893 shares of company stock worth $3,077,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

