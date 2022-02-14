StockNews.com Upgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to “Buy”

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 573.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.