Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several brokerages have commented on SEOAY. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $20.50. 8,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

