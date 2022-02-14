Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several brokerages have commented on SEOAY. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $20.50. 8,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

