Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.38.

SUBCY stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

