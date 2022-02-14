Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.54.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.04 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

