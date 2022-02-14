Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$77.00 at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$72.54.

TSE:SLF opened at C$69.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.04 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The company has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

