SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Update

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 352,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SurgePays stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. SurgePays has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David Allen May bought 53,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $100,572.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 57,882 shares of company stock valued at $108,927 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SurgePays stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.41% of SurgePays as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on SurgePays in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

