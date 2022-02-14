SVB Leerink Cuts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $103.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.47.

ALNY opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

