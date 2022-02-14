Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 178.5% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSREY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of SSREY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

