Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRHC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

TRHC stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $29,888.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,184 shares of company stock worth $1,707,196. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

