Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Capital Bank & Trust Co’s Largest Position

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,433,292 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 26.7% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

TSM stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $621.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

