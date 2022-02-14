Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.