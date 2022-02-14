Taylor Morrison Home Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

TMHC stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,450,910 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

