TBC Bank Group’s (TBCG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,945 ($26.30) price target on the stock.
TBC Bank Group stock opened at GBX 1,600 ($21.64) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,551.44. TBC Bank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 965 ($13.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.80).
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.