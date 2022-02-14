TBC Bank Group’s (TBCG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,945 ($26.30) price target on the stock.

TBC Bank Group stock opened at GBX 1,600 ($21.64) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,551.44. TBC Bank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 965 ($13.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.80).

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

