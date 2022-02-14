TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.80% of TC Energy worth $1,792,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in TC Energy by 428.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $52.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

