TD Securities Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$35.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DFY stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.56. 74,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.00 and a 52-week high of C$31.29.

