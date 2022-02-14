TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.
TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
