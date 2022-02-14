TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

