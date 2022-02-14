Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $4.39 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,773,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 351,151 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $36.43 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

