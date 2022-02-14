Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.600-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $4.020-$4.100 EPS.

NYSE:TDY traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.94. The stock had a trading volume of 187,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $354.17 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.69. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $5,401,599 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

