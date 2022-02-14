Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.43

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

